Kathy, I just heard about Stan´s passing. I am so sorry. We are now living on Lake Marion and have thought about y´all often. I would love to see you. My cell is 843-345-0828. Call me when you feel up to it.
Elizabeth Grantham
Friend
July 2, 2021
The Family of Coach Stan Godfrey,
It was with great sadness that I learned of Stan's recent passing. Please know that you are in the thoughts and prayers of his many friends in the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association. I pray that his legacy will live on through the lives of those he impacted positively through the years. May God give you His comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Charles Gee
SCACA Chaplain
Charles Gee
June 15, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy. Stan was my roommate at Mars Hill. Truely a great person. We had several adventures.
Coach Carthel CROUT
June 15, 2021
My condolences to the Godfrey family. I remember as a child, going to Coach Godfrey´s house after O-W football games ... fun, memorial times. May peace find you and be with you in your time of grief
Leslie Badger
June 12, 2021
Ms. Cathy, I was saddened to here about Mr. Stan. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Stacie Kingsmore
June 12, 2021
Cathy, My heart goes out to you today for your loss, as I am Sickened also. We shared fishing trips and more talking about fishing and of course football. Stan will be so missed by myself and many others. I know you hear this many times but if there´s anything that I can do, please let me know. It comforts me and I know you as well that Stan became very close to our Lord and Savior. We had some in depth Conversations about Him the last few times we spoke. You have our heartfelt sympathy.
Bob and Bobbie Varn
June 11, 2021
Condolences to the family
A good man, he was one of my football coaches and my cross country and track coach at O-W
Later in life, we jokingly traded "barbs", he a Marine, me am Army Airborne Ranger : - )) . . .
Frank H Staley
June 10, 2021
My prayers and thoughts to the family. I grew up with Stan in Greer. Was in the Marine Corp
Reserve's with him. Great guy.