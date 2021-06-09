Cathy, My heart goes out to you today for your loss, as I am Sickened also. We shared fishing trips and more talking about fishing and of course football. Stan will be so missed by myself and many others. I know you hear this many times but if there´s anything that I can do, please let me know. It comforts me and I know you as well that Stan became very close to our Lord and Savior. We had some in depth Conversations about Him the last few times we spoke. You have our heartfelt sympathy.

Bob and Bobbie Varn June 11, 2021