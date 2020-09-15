Stephen Michael Seegars

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mr. Stephen Michael Seegars, 30, of 338 Huson Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Nathaniel Bonaparte and the Rev. Todd Brown officiating.

God, in his infinite wisdom, called Stephen Michael Seegars home to an eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Stephen -- "Steve", "Sunshine" as he was affectionately called -- was the son of Joyce (Stanley) Timmons and Michael (Charlene) Seegars. He was born June 20, 1990, in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Stephen was a 2008 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He furthered his education at Francis Marion University. He was a member of New Mount Zion Baptist Church. Stephen's creative spirit and love for music led him to become CEO of his record label and clothing company, "Chill Cortez."

Stephen was truly a people person. He had a generous and fun-loving personality and a love beyond measure for his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, entertaining crowds with his music, but especially spending quality time with his family whom he loved dearly. Stephen would always tell you he loved you and be safe before departure. He was a hardworking young man who tried to be a role model and shoulder of support for his siblings and younger cousins. His laughter and beautiful smile could light up a room. Stephen's charm and personality would capture your heart, and his sweet and caring spirit set him apart.

Stephen was preceded in death by his grandfather, Willie Johnson Jr., and great-grandparents, Lonnie Henderson and Helen L. Henderson.

Stephen leaves to cherish his loving memory parents Joyce (Stanley) and Michael (Charlene); siblings, Christopher P. Seegars, Brandon D. Johnson, Charice (Lorenzo) Lynch, Jordan T. Seegars and Dorian T. Seegars; grandparents, Patricia B. Johnson, Hayward (Roberta) Seegars, Dorothy H. Seegars and Charles Brown; great-grandparent Geneva Poe; uncles, Willie Johnson III, Darrin T. Johnson, Jeffrey D. (Adriane) Johnson, Anthony M. (Stacie) Seegars, Sterling U.H. Seegars, Albert J. Davis, Bernard Glover, Robert Fleming, Charles Brown Jr. and Shelton Brown; aunts, Regina Johnson, Judith (Ronald) Geohaghan, Shona Seegars, Angel (Stacy) Mouzon and Roseanna Calloway; two nephews, Loren and Tatum Lynch; special friend Jalissa Porchea; and a host of other loving relatives, friends and "Big Fyne" fans.

Viewing for the public will be held on Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at 328 Fair St., Orangeburg. Please adhere to COVID -19 precautions when visiting with the family and if you plan on attending the service.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

