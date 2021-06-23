Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Steven Griffin Patterson
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Dr. Steven Griffin Patterson

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Steven Griffin Patterson, 66, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, with Dr. Daniel Massie officiating. Pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends at a reception following the service in the Presbyterian Centre.

Steve was the son of the late Grady Leslie Patterson Jr. and Marjorie Faucett Patterson. He received a BS from Davidson College and an MD from the Medical University of South Carolina. After completing his residency at Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine, he practiced diagnostic radiology in Orangeburg from 1984 until his health forced him to retire in 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Katherine Callaway Patterson; daughters, Cally (Dave) Banks of Greenville and Anne Griffin (Thomas) Tafel of Columbia; grandsons, David Wood Banks III and Steven Griffin Banks; brother, Grady "Leck" (Sally) Patterson of Columbia; sisters, Lynne (Tommy) Trowbridge of Columbia, Laura (Johnny) Timmons of Columbia, Amy (Jerry) Shumpert of Aiken and Beth (Will) Dryden of Columbia; brother-in-law, Turner (Dackie) Callaway of Washington, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Laura (Ed) Hart Clayton, Ga.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 or the Orangeburgalhoun Free Medical Clinic, P.O. Box 505, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Oangeburg
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Katherine: I am deeply saddened to hear of Steve's passing. As one of the "second floor Belk" boys I greatly appreciated his wit and wisdom. I think he was the nicest of us - at least he was to me. With love to you and yours and I will keep you and Steve in my prayers.
Jack Doscher, MD
School
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results