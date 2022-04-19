Susan Warren Fields

ORANGEBURG -- Susan Warren Fields, daughter of the late Willis E. Warren and the late Dora Brown Warren, born on March 19, 1944, in the Lake Logan Community of Canton, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Susan was the youngest of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Billy Warren and Wallace Warren.

She loved her paper town heritage. She owned and operated a beauty shop in Orangeburg for over 40 years. She also was an instructor at Orangeburg Beauty School and Kenneth Shuler's School of Cosmetology. Susan took pride in her former students. Susan was an avid sewer. She could make anything from curtains to wedding crafts. No project was too big or too small. She was a lifetime member of New Hope Baptist Church in Orangeburg, where she served in several positions over the years.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Larry Fields; son, Charles Gregg; daughters, Gennie Holman (Chan), Susan Jameson (Russ); granddaughters, Ava and Addison Jameson and brother, Kenneth Warren of Canton.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Doug Nalley and the Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church at 4000 Riverbank Dr., Orangeburg, SC 29118.

