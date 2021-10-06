Susie Jane Williams Kirby

ORANGEBURG -- Susie Jane Williams Kirby, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, after a brief illness.

Susie was the seventh of eight children, born to the late Jennie Whetstone Neese Williams and the late Henry Angres Williams. She graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1965. She retired from Orangeburg County after 34 years of service, having previously been employed by Treadaway Motors and Gray's Restaurant. She enjoyed her places of employment and serving others. She loved her family and learning about Jesus at an early age at First Baptist Church. She loved to reminisce about her early childhood on Seaboard Avenue, the wonderful families, and lifelong friends. She and her siblings grew up on the banks of the Edisto River, always residing within a couple of miles of the city, she appreciated her placement in life, her lifelong friends and being kind to others.

Survivors include her children, Wayne C. Kirby II (Renee), Robin Star Kirby Lovern (Chris); her special grandchildren, Rachel Kirby, Wayne C. Kirby III (Tiffany), Wyatt Kirby, Raelyn Kirby, Levon Boatright; great-grandchildren, Naomi Kirby, Wren Kirby; special high school friends, Alice Phillips, Carolyn Davis, Billy, Larry and James Williams and their mother, Georgia Williams, who has since passed away; siblings, Libby Williams Stoudemire Sineath Dobbins, Dianne Williams Lovern, Edward E. Neese, Jimmy Neese and their surviving spouses; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by the father of her children, Wayne C. Kirby; her hardworking parents; her precious sister, Sallie Annette O'Cain; brothers, Henry A. Williams Jr., Charles Henry Williams; her in-laws, Earl and Ruth Kirby; and a high school friend, Lois Tyler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Van O'Cain and Dustin Smyly.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Friends may call the residence of Chris and Robin Lovern.

