Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susie Betsill Smoak
FUNERAL HOME
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC

Susie Betsill Smoak

SENECA -- Susie Betsill Smoak, 98, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Susie was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Eugene Joseph and Alice Inabinet Betsill. She grew up on her family's farm in Orangeburg with her older brother, Eugene Joseph Betsill Jr., and her younger brother, Charles Reedy Betsill.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Pendleton Presbyterian Church in Pendleton.

Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Service
1:00p.m.
Pendleton Presbyterian Church
603 S Mechanic St., Pendleton, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Eternal rest grant unto Susie Smoak O'Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen. We are sorry for your loss and we are keeping you in our thoughts, in our prayers and in our hearts. Mrs Susie was a lovely lady and it seems she had a very full life. Sending love, Susan and Gary
Susan and Gary Nosotti
Other
December 24, 2021
Mrs. Audrey and Charlotte, I am sorry for your loss. Mrs. Susie seemed like she was a wonderful lady. My prayers are with you and all the familiy. Cole Kelly Dantzler
Cole Kelly Dantzler
Family Friend
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results