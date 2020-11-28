Suzanne O. Hutto

BAMBERG -- Suzanne O. Hutto of Bamberg, the widow of the late Ligon Ganel Hutto Sr., died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Born Oct. 15, 1932, she was the daughter of W.C. and Myra Garrett Oxford of Waycross, Ga. Mrs. Hutto was a registered nurse in South Carolina, graduating from Orangeburg School of Nursing in 1953. There she worked at the hospital in different capacities -- O.R., obstetrics and pediatrics -- before coming to Bamberg.

Mrs. Hutto was active in Cub Scouts and a volunteer with Red Cross Blood Bank. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Robert Black Sunday School class, and she served in the Women's Missionary Union and as a leader for Sunbeam. She loved working in her yard and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grands.

Mrs. Hutto is survived by three children, Ligon G. (Pamela) Hutto Jr., John O. (Rita) Hutto and Nancy Hutto (David) Ketcham; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, W.C. Oxford Jr. of Waycross. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebekah Grace Hutto.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. 2020, at Bamberg First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charlie Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, in charge of arrangements, (803-245-2828).