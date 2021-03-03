Menu
Sylvester "Jameen" Ammonds
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Sylvester 'Jameen' Ammonds

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Sylvester "Jameen" Ammonds, 58, of 1256 Lands End Road, the son of the late Willie Ammonds and Pearline Ammonds, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Pearline Ammonds, at 803-536-1428 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Ammonds, Our condolences to you and your family on the passing of your son. May God continue to give you strength during this time of bereavement.
Roderick and Jackie Gordon
March 6, 2021
