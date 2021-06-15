Menu
Sylvester Summers
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Sylvester Summers

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Sylvester Summers, 72, of 170 Quick St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Mr. Summers passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.

Family and friends may visit the residence of Ms. Brenda Jones, 170 Quick St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 290-7648 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolence may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
We love and miss you Daddy. Never be forgotten. We cherish all the memories that we have, and thank you for them. You were a quiet soul that always help out others, so God knew what he was doing when call you home. Glad you´re at peace, but sad that you are gone. A piece of you will always be in our hearts.
Grace Summers Glover & Anthony Glover
Family
June 16, 2021
We love and will miss you Daddy! You will AWLAYS be in our hearts! If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Father´s arms and tell him they´re from me. Tell him I love him and miss him, and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for awhile. Because remembering him is easy, I do it every day, but there´s an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Sabrina Summers Clayton & Arkeia Clayton
Family
June 15, 2021
