Sylvia Hopkins
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Sylvia Hopkins

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Sylvia Hopkins, 69, of 860 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, passed away on

Monday, April 18, 2022, at Pruitt Health-Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sisters, Ms. Shirley Mack and Ms. Nancy Hopkins (803-534-3546), 860 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. or at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 19, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
