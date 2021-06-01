Tammy Renee Nix Jones

ORANGEBURG -= Tammy Renee Nix Jones, 54, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center. She was the widow of Richard Wayne Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, in the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Jim Broad Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Bull Swamp Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, June 2, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Tammy was born in Bamberg, a daughter of the late Wilmont Rene Nix and Mary Kinsey Nix. She was a graduate of Bamberg High School. She was a bookkeeper with Ridian Composites and a wonderful cake baker and decorator. She was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. Tammy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, going on trips to the mountains, cruising with her sister and friends and cooking.

Survivors include her two daughters, Christina Jones (Daniel Smoak) of Cope and Cecelia Cromer (Richard) of Orangeburg; a son, Wyman Phillips of Georgia; two sisters, Maria Hall (Kelvin) of Orangeburg and Tracey Oliver (Bobby); seven grandchildren, Chandler, Nicolas, Ariana, Wyman, Aiden, Hunter and Mark; and a number of nieces and nephews

The family suggests that memorials be sent to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC 29033.