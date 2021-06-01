Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tammy Renee Nix Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Tammy Renee Nix Jones

ORANGEBURG -= Tammy Renee Nix Jones, 54, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center. She was the widow of Richard Wayne Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, in the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Jim Broad Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Bull Swamp Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, June 2, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Tammy was born in Bamberg, a daughter of the late Wilmont Rene Nix and Mary Kinsey Nix. She was a graduate of Bamberg High School. She was a bookkeeper with Ridian Composites and a wonderful cake baker and decorator. She was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. Tammy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, going on trips to the mountains, cruising with her sister and friends and cooking.

Survivors include her two daughters, Christina Jones (Daniel Smoak) of Cope and Cecelia Cromer (Richard) of Orangeburg; a son, Wyman Phillips of Georgia; two sisters, Maria Hall (Kelvin) of Orangeburg and Tracey Oliver (Bobby); seven grandchildren, Chandler, Nicolas, Ariana, Wyman, Aiden, Hunter and Mark; and a number of nieces and nephews

The family suggests that memorials be sent to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC 29033.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers for peace as you face the coming days. Beautiful memories of a wonderful loving lady who brought joy and love to all who knew her.
Jewel Coleman
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results