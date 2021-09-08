Menu
Tammy Berry VanValkenburgh
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Tammy Berry VanValkenburgh

ROCK HILL -- Mrs. Tammy Berry VanValkenburgh, 63, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Born on April 24, 1958, in Branchville, she was a daughter of the late Luke Berry and Louise Berry. Tammy was a follower and believer in Jesus Christ. "Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation come from Him." Psalm 62:1.

Surviving are her daughter, Amanda VanValkenburgh; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard VanValkenburgh; and two brothers, Wallace Berry and Luther Berry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online in her honor to the Orangeburg Chapter of the ASPCA.

Palmetto Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 8, 2021.
