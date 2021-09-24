Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Taurean Delano Jenkins
FUNERAL HOME
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave
Eutawville, SC

Taurean Delano Jenkins

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Taurean Delano Jenkins, 38, died at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 707 Arista Road, Bowman, with the Rev. A.W. Goforth officiating.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the cemetery before the service.

Taurean, son of Franklin "Trip" Jenkins, Orangeburg, and Theresa Jenkns, Fairburn, Georgia, transitioned in Atlanta on Sept. 12, 2021.

Masks will be required for all attending the service.

Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
SC
Sep
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church
707 Arista Road, Bowman, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the family you all have my sincere sympathy and prayers.
Carol Cheeseboro
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results