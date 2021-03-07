Menu
Teddy O. "Ted" Bonds
Teddy O "Ted" Bonds

BAMBERG -- Teddy O "Ted" Bonds, 78, died Friday, March 5, 2021, after an extended period of declining health. He was the son of the late Jack Wylie Bonds and Louise Sandifer Bonds.

Mr. Bonds attended Clemson University and was a retired Manager for South Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company. He was also an active member of Bamberg First Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.

There were many things in life that Ted enjoyed; what gave him the most joy was the love and devotion he shared with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Gale C. Bonds; one son, Philip Warren (Honor) Bonds; and a daughter, Margaret Elizabeth Bonds Kisor. Additional survivors are four grandchildren, Matthew Kisor, Benjamin Bonds, Emily Bonds, William Kisor; two brothers, Jack W. Bonds Jr. and Danny M. Bonds.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Cards, calls and messages are greatly appreciated. Memorials may be sent to the McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501-0551, or the church or charity of one's choice.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee Street in charge of arrangements, (803) 245-2828.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
Ms.Gale, Phil, Beth, and family, I am sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Ted. Discipleship studies and lively conversations are fond memories. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Joseph Crawford
March 25, 2021
Dear Gail & family, I am so sorry for your loss. Will have you in my heart and prayers in the coming days. I pray for comfort and peace only given by our Heavenly Father. Sincerely, Bj Hiott
BJ Hiott (Rountree)
March 8, 2021
