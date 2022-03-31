Menu
Terry Davin Davis
Terry Davin Davis

COLUMBIA-- Terry Davin Davis transitioned peacefully Saturday, March 26, 2022. Husband of LaShasta Davis; also survived by daughter, Terri Keys; grandson, Aiden; brothers, Deacon Samuel Davi, Jr (Jacqueline) and Melvin Davis; and host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Services LLC, 8827 State Road, Holly Hill.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, at noon at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services LLC

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

803-496-5539


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 31, 2022.
