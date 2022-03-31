Terry Davin Davis

COLUMBIA-- Terry Davin Davis transitioned peacefully Saturday, March 26, 2022. Husband of LaShasta Davis; also survived by daughter, Terri Keys; grandson, Aiden; brothers, Deacon Samuel Davi, Jr (Jacqueline) and Melvin Davis; and host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Services LLC, 8827 State Road, Holly Hill.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, at noon at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance.

