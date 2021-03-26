Menu
Terryonna TyShae Calhoun

Terryonna TyShae Calhoun

DENMARK -- Terryonna TyShae Calhoun, 16, of 6519 Voorhees Road, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the chapel.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed. A face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary
SC
Mar
27
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery
Bamberg, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of ur Love one may God continues to bring Comfort & peace to the families
Anne simmons
March 27, 2021
My condolences go out to your family.may God give yell strength o lord
Lois willis
March 27, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family , we pray that God will continue to comfort and strengthen you all.
Leila Brown & Family
March 26, 2021
Prayers and Love
Dr. Brenda C. Hughes
March 26, 2021
Sorrowing with you and praying that you will be strengthened by knowing that you are in our thoughts.
Denmark-Olar Board of Trustees
March 26, 2021
We clearly understand your pain and pray the Lord gives you the strength to endure this great loss.
T A Holman Family
March 26, 2021
