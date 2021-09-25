Menu
Tevin Hakeem Rose-Daniels
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Tevin Hakeem Rose-Daniels

SPRINGFIELD -- Tevin Hakeem Rose-Daniels, 29, of 1080 Springfield Road, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the Frost Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Sep
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Frost Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Springfield, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our babyboy Dolph.
LaTaryl Atterberry-Youmans
Family
September 28, 2021
Gb and Sadie
Fenlayson-dixon family
Friend
September 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Cooke family
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Vanessa Banks
Other
September 25, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy and praying for strength for the family
Mr & Mrs Tim Fulmer
Friend
September 25, 2021
Extended condolences to the family. Tevin, my son, may God continue to keep your presence near the ones who loved you dear. I love you always Rest In Peace. Ma Dukes.
Eugenia Hayward James
Friend
September 25, 2021
