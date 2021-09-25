Tevin Hakeem Rose-Daniels
SPRINGFIELD -- Tevin Hakeem Rose-Daniels, 29, of 1080 Springfield Road, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Springfield.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the Frost Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask be worn while attending all services.