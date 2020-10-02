Theophilus LaBrone Berry

ORANGEBURG – The funeral for Theophilus LaBrone Berry, 47, of 277 Berrywood Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Hayes T. Gainey officiating.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Simmons Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and you will need to have a ticket to enter.

Mr. Berry died suddenly Sept. 27 in Charleston.

He was born Feb. 2, 1973, a son of Josephine Berry and the late Anthony Owens. Mr. Berry grew up in Orangeburg and was a 1992 graduate of Bowman High School. He attended Denmark Technical College, where he studied to become a barber, and was later employed by American Yard Products. Because of his love for barbering, he finished barbering school at Katz Barber and worked at many different shops in Orangeburg and surrounding areas. Later, he became the owner/operator of Bowman Creations, where he continued his barbering career for more than 25 years.

He was a member of Pineville Methodist Church, but received his baptism from Refuge Temple Pentecostal Church in Columbia under the leadership of the late Rev. William Lee Bonner. He visited United Hope Ministries frequently under the leadership of the Rev. Elizabeth Dupree and his extended Shuler family. He knew God and served him by any means necessary no matter what church he attended.

He had a "special love" for his mother, children, Granny Ross and his dog, Ella. His love for others was genuine as well and he loved his male cousins as brothers. Mr. Berry always looked out for people that he loved in his own special way. He never met a stranger and he always made sure they knew his name. He enjoyed cooking dinner for his children every Sunday, attending sporting events and attending family affairs. Brone will truly be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Owens; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew (Georgianna) Berry; paternal grandfather, Mr. Clifton Owens Sr.; aunts, Ollie Mae Johnson and Brenda Bowman; uncles, Hercules and Hurley Berry; his spiritual father, the Rev. Julius Guinyard; and a godsister, Chandre' Morgan.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving and devoted mother, Ms. Josephine Berry; one beautiful daughter, Briana Murphy; four loyal sons, Gino Brown, Shamell Brown, Theophilus Berry and Anthony Walker; four amazing grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Gia Brown, Zy'Mir Brown, Ethan Brown and Scott Stephens III; godsister, Jolisa Smith; one sister, Antonia Taiwan Turkvant; two brothers, Anthony Roman Owens and Kawanis Andre' Owens; grandmother, Mrs. Willie Mae "Granny" Owens Ross; 15 uncles; 19 aunts; and a host of cousins, family other relatives and friends.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.