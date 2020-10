Thomas Bookhart Sr.

SUMTER -- Mr. Thomas Bookhart Sr., 75, of Palmetto Towers, 1150 S. Pike Street West, Sumter, passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sept. 29, 2020. Burial will occur at 10 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 14th, 2020, in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.

Drive-thru viewing for Mr. Bookhart is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

