Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Cleveland Brickle
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Edisto High School
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Thomas Cleveland Brickle

COPE -- Thomas Cleveland Brickle, 82, of Cope passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Thomas was born on March 3, 1939, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Sam and Elma Adicks Brickle. Thomas was a 1958 graduate of Edisto High School. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Donald Brickle.

Thomas was known for his love of classic cars, especially his 1966 blue Chevy pickup. He was an exceptional machinist, mechanic, and farmer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was known for passing time on the front porch swing with his wife.

He is survived by his three sons, Tommy Brickle (Julie), Eddie Brickle (Rochelle) and Andy Brickle (Michelle.) Thomas has eight grandchildren, Regina, Rebecca, Meagan, Katie, Dylan, Ashlie, Andrew, and Skylar, as well as four great-grandchildren, Chad, Levi, Liam and Gavin.

A graveside service for Thomas and his wife, Betty, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. The Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the Canaan Volunteer Fire Department at 4506 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038.

Friends may call the residence of Andy and Michelle Brickle.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Good Man.Loved our family. l learned a lot from him at the mill....Dean, Eddie and I Were better men. because of Thomas. Andy is rolling with it ..love you all Miss Betty
Roger Breland
January 12, 2022
So very sorry to hear about Mr. Thomas's passing. I will always remember him for his sweet heart and huge smile. Prayers for his family during this difficult time. Our prayers are with you all.
Brooks and Heather Mount
January 12, 2022
Mr Thomas was a special person. Always willing to lend a hand and make you smile. He will be truly missed. He was the best granddad to my niece and nephew. I know their family's hearts are breaking. I'm praying that they feel the presence of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. If this is any solace..."To be absent from the body is to be present with our Lord.' What a glorious day that will be. All my love Mems
Melissa Ott and Family
Friend
January 12, 2022
So very saddened to hear of Thomas´s passing. He was a good man and I will always remember the loving way he accepted me into his family when I married Donald.... He adored his brother and was always there for him....
EliZABETH Hydrick Morgan
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results