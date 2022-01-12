Thomas Cleveland Brickle

COPE -- Thomas Cleveland Brickle, 82, of Cope passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Thomas was born on March 3, 1939, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Sam and Elma Adicks Brickle. Thomas was a 1958 graduate of Edisto High School. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Donald Brickle.

Thomas was known for his love of classic cars, especially his 1966 blue Chevy pickup. He was an exceptional machinist, mechanic, and farmer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was known for passing time on the front porch swing with his wife.

He is survived by his three sons, Tommy Brickle (Julie), Eddie Brickle (Rochelle) and Andy Brickle (Michelle.) Thomas has eight grandchildren, Regina, Rebecca, Meagan, Katie, Dylan, Ashlie, Andrew, and Skylar, as well as four great-grandchildren, Chad, Levi, Liam and Gavin.

A graveside service for Thomas and his wife, Betty, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. The Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the Canaan Volunteer Fire Department at 4506 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038.

Friends may call the residence of Andy and Michelle Brickle.

