Thomas C. "Tommy" Hilton Jr.

RUBY -- Mr. Thomas C. "Tommy" Hilton Jr., age 72, entered into rest on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Clanton Plains Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Hank Griffin and the Rev. Howard Woods. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home.

Tommy, as everyone called him, was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Orangeburg, the son of the late T.C. and Susie Hilton. Tommy was a 15-year retired employee of Dupont in Camden and a former employee of Zeus Industrial Products of Orangeburg. He also worked at Home Pump in Eutawville and was a member of the Eutawville Fire Department. He later worked in Marshville, North Carolina, as a security guard. He then worked at Norton Door Controls in Monroe, North Carolina, following his retirement.

He was a member of Clanton Plains Baptist Church. Tommy loved fishing at Santee and spending time in there in the summer. He loved his gardenias. He enjoyed planting and rooting them. He also gave everyone flowers. He enjoyed going out on the water and catching catfish. He simply loved people and liked to talk. He also loved his dog, "Hooch."

In addition to his parents in death, he also lost a stepdaughter, Tammy Hucks.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Carolyn Hilton of the home; daughter, Angi Hilton of Columbia; brothers, Donald (Gloria) Hilton of Santee, Gene Hilton of Chapin; three nephews; two nieces; step- granddaughter; step- grandson; and four step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478,

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

This obituary was lovingly written by his beloved wife, Carolyn.

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Hilton family.