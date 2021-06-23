Thomas Olen Kinsey

CORDOVA -- Thomas Olen Kinsey, 80, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. Pastor Mike McCormick and the Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Benjie Gray, Shawn Rabon, Ray Stevens, Steve Salley, Jerry Smoak, Larry Fields and Steve Damron.

Mr. Kinsey was born on April 19, 1941, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late James D. "J.D." Kinsey and the late Vernell Kittrell Kinsey. He served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Kinsey was retired from Carolina Eastman as a machinist. He also served as the chairman of the Cordova Senior Center. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and just being outdoors. He would go to the "river cabin" because it was his "Heaven on Earth." He loved his family and will forever be missed.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Davis Kinsey of the home; son, Milton Kinsey (Nancy) of Pelion; daughter, Trissie K. Hoffman (Gerald) of Bamberg; granddaughter, Tracey Lin Kizer of Charleston; step-grandchildren, Carrie Rabon, Ray Stevens; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Cordova Senior Center, c/o Larry Fields, 197 Scoville St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

