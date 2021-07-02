Menu
Thomas Edward "Ed" Nettles
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Thomas 'Ed' Edward Nettles

ORANGEBURG -- Thomas "Ed" Edward Nettles, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away June 30, 2021. He was the husband of Mrs. Marie Poston Nettles.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Ed was the son of the late Thomas Ervin Nettles and Lois Young Nettles. He was also the owner and operator of Ed Nettles Communication Services. Ed enjoyed bass fishing, driving his bass boat, and racing boats.

Survivors include his wife; two children, Kevin Rosier and Kevin Nettles (Rene); two sisters, Carolyn Philips (George) and Marilyn Smith; and seven grandchildren, Evan, Jack, Hannah, Lauren, Morgan, Grayson and Megan. He was predeceased by brothers Arnold Nettles and Richard Nettles.

Memorials may be sent to Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jul. 2, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Green
Other
July 3, 2021
Marie, I was so sorry to hear about Mr. Ed´s. We have so many good memories from our camping trips. Praying for peace, comfort, and strength in the days ahead. Please let is know if we can help you in anyway.
Lee Ann Hewitt
Friend
July 2, 2021
To the family-We are saddened by Edward´s passing. He was always a pleasant person, and I enjoyed being around him. Elaine and I will keep all of you in our prayers.
Dennis Shedd
July 2, 2021
