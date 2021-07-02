Thomas 'Ed' Edward Nettles

ORANGEBURG -- Thomas "Ed" Edward Nettles, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away June 30, 2021. He was the husband of Mrs. Marie Poston Nettles.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Ed was the son of the late Thomas Ervin Nettles and Lois Young Nettles. He was also the owner and operator of Ed Nettles Communication Services. Ed enjoyed bass fishing, driving his bass boat, and racing boats.

Survivors include his wife; two children, Kevin Rosier and Kevin Nettles (Rene); two sisters, Carolyn Philips (George) and Marilyn Smith; and seven grandchildren, Evan, Jack, Hannah, Lauren, Morgan, Grayson and Megan. He was predeceased by brothers Arnold Nettles and Richard Nettles.

Memorials may be sent to Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

