Thomas Allen Pigott, 101, of The Oaks Community in Orangeburg, SC passed away December 20, 2021.
A graveside service was held 2 P.M., Monday, December 27, 2021 at The Historic Church of the Epiphany Cemetery, 101 Porcher Avenue, Eutawville, SC 29048.
Thomas was born in Charleston, SC, one of twelve children to the late Thomas Bell Pigott and Mabel Elizabeth Searl Pigott. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII, 1943-45, having served mostly in the Pacific area. He was a life member of the VFW and The Sons of the American Revolution. Thomas was a 32 degree member of the AFM's, a member of The Old Friends of Charleston. Thomas retired after 30 years of Civil Service. During a break in his government service, he became a priest in the Anglican Orthodox Church and The American Episcopal Church, He served in several states. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Geneva Theological Seminary; Magna Cum Laude from Pepperdine University and from Cranmer Hall Seminary. Thomas was the family genealogist and traced his paternal family back to the 1500s in Berkshire, England.He was well-traveled, having visited forty countries. In his much varied life, he taught Philosophy for St. Leo's Catholic College, in the late 1970s, at Hunter Army Airfield.
He is survived by his wife of more than 79 years, Doreeta Weatherford Pigott; four children, Doreeta Diane (James) Waddell of Chapin, SC, Holly Lynne Burgess of Delray Beach, FL, Dexter A. (Debbie) Pigott of Orangeburg, SC, and Althea Gwynette (Nick) La Terra of Cope, SC; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to The Historic Church of The Epiphany, P.O Box 9, Eutawville, SC 29048 or to The Oaks Retirement Community, Residential Assistance Fund, P.O Box 9005, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.