Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas E. "Smitty" Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Thomas E. 'Smitty' Smith

Graveside services for Mr. Thomas E. "Smitty" Smith, 72, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville. The Rev. Samuel Green is officiating.

Mr. Smith was born July 4, 1948. He passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Erica Gilyard, at 803-707-5774, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.