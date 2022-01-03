Menu
Thomasina Wilson Snell
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Thomasina Wilson Snell

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Thomasina Wilson Snell will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Thomasina Wilson Snell, the middle daughter born to the late John and Ella Felder Wilson, was born May 20, 1934, in Orangeburg. Thomasina transitioned from this earth and took flight to her heavenly home on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 1.

Thomasina's educational journey began in Orangeburg, She continued her early education in the public schools and both Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida. Thomasina graduated from Wilkinson High school. After graduation, she entered Benedict College and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English Education. She received a master of science degree in English from the Agriculture and Technical University of North Carolina. She later received her master of education in secondary counseling from South Carolina State University.

Her precious memories will be forever cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Ret. Sgt. 1st Class Christian Snell Jr of the home; children; Christian Snell III and Matilda Felder Snell (Ronald) Kinsey, both of Orangeburg and Millie Fullwood of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Cammie Nicole Fullwood and Nathaniel Norward Fullwood II; sister, Daisy W (Hercules Sr) Wolfe of Cordova; sisters-in-law, Odell Jackson and Alfreda Snell; brother in law, John (Evangeline) Snell; along with a multitude of cousins, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Viewing was held Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no viewing in the cemetery. Masks are required at the cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2022.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sending my condolences to the family.
Rhonda Haigler
January 21, 2022
Love you grandma !
Asia
Family
January 14, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Harry Stevens,Liberty County High School Class 1967.
School
January 8, 2022
I have many fond memories of Thomasina as a fellow English teacher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. As a teacher and co-worker, she touched many lives. May your fond memories help you through your time of grief.
Jodie Corwin Watson
Work
January 7, 2022
My prayer´s go out to the Snell family! May God strengthen and comfort you!! Mrs. Snell... you will be greatly missed. Thank you, for being there for me though the years. Amazing teacher, wonderful person and an advisor with the perfect approach. God Bless you!!
GW McDowell. II
Friend
January 7, 2022
It is with sincere sympathy that I offer condolences to the entire Snell family. I had the privilege of meeting Thomasenia when I moved to the Bonneville Community over 43 years ago. She later became my Soror. I have memories of her family on the corners of Cemetery and Green Streets. I also worked in Orangeburg Schools with two of her sisters,Barbara Irick and Daisy Wolfe. Another strong anchor gone from the neighborhood. May the Peace of God continue to keep the family.
Oretta Williams
January 6, 2022
This is in loving memory of the world's greatest teacher. She went above and beyond the requirements to make sure each student achieved to their full potential. Heaven has gained another angel.
Sandra Faye Powell-Simmons
School
January 6, 2022
Sincere condolences to the Snell Family. I had the pleasure of not only knowing Mrs. Snell as an educator at the Ol´ LCHS in Midway, GA but also as a friend. We could look forward to calls often and cards every holiday. Also the LCHS Alumni Reunions were never missed by her and the family and we all looked forward to seeing them. Someone so special will not be forgotten. Wonderful memories will live on forever in my heart.
Shirley C. Frasier
January 6, 2022
Sincere condolences to the Snell Family. My thoughts are with you at this difficult time. As a co-worker at Orangeburg Wilkinson High, I interacted with Thomasina and got to know her very well. I believe her mission was to teach English with perfection. That, she did with dedication! Sadly missed but not forgotten, Nettie J. Johnson
Nettie Jennings Johnson
January 5, 2022
To the Snell family, Thank you for sharing Mrs. Snell with us. She was the sweetest, most caring teacher ever. She made sure we learned what we needed to and she also made sure to let us know that she loved us. She definitely left an imprint on the hearts of every student she taught. I am so glad that I had the chance to experience her class. Sleep in peace Mrs. Snell. You will most definitely be missed.
Pamela Rich-Mack, O-W Class of 2001
January 5, 2022
Mrs. T. Snell was one of a kind teacher. I started teaching twenty five years ago, and she was already a seasoned teacher. She has touched many students, teachers and others in her lifetime. We certainly will miss her. She has left behind an incomparable legacy and for that we are all blessed to have known her. Sincerely praying for the family, Mrs. Angela (Mack) Williams, OWHS (Bruins for life and beyond) Rest In Peace -Queen
Angela Williams
Work
January 5, 2022
My sympathy goes out to a precious cousin who is well known by many students, family and friends. She will be Miss by all who knew her. Many prayers are well wishes are extended Chris, Chris Jr, Millie and Fatilda.
[email protected]
Family
January 5, 2022
Cherished friend to Sam and Weorsie Smith family and the best English teacher. We will miss your visits to dear old Liberty. Anne and Pauli
PAULI MULLICE
January 5, 2022
My prayers are with the Snell´s family. Mrs. Snell was the most caring, dedicated and passionate teacher and the 1967 class supervisor I´ve known. She will be missed so much. Be bless family. Much love.
Ardrey Anderson Brewton
School
January 5, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family. Mrs. Snell was my English teacher at OW High. She also taught 3 of my children and I had the pleasure to speak with her about 3 years when picking up my last child report card progress. It was so good to see her and she looked so good. As others have said, Mrs. Snell did not play and was very serious about her students understanding the work and succeeding. She will be well remembered! RIP Mrs. Snell. Class of 85
Yvonne Glover & Family
School
January 5, 2022
To the Snell family, I want thank you all for sharing your precious jewel with the world. Mother Snell, as she was known to us at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School, was definitely one of a kind. She had a passion and love for teaching. She loved her students and wanted them to succeed, but she didn't play either! I had the pleasure to see her a while back and she was just as beautiful as ever; not aging a bit! Rest easy Momma Snell and reap your reward! Servant Well Done
Contrina Harrison
School
January 5, 2022
Joey and Mr. Chris, please accept my deepest sympathy. I always looked for to attending LCH Combined Class Reunion just to catch up with her. May God comfort and keep you.
Sharon "Sherrie" Hopkins Terry
Other
January 5, 2022
Sending my condolences to the family and friends of the late and great English teacher Mrs. Thomasina Snell. You were an inspiration to many of the students that entered your classroom at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School. Rest in power with the ancestors. Gone but not forgotten. Terry J. Frederick C/O 1992 OW Bruins.
Terry J. Frederick
School
January 5, 2022
I was sorry to hear about Mrs. Thomasina. I only knew her for a short time. She was a very smart and lovely person. I enjoyed our short visits. I will continue to pray for all of you. Your server,Mary Ann
Mary Ann Grubbs
Other
January 4, 2022
Expressing our deepest sympathy to the family Of Mrs . Thomasina Snell . She was always reaching out To others and helping them in any way she could . A dedicated Educator and went beyond the call of duty . I will miss her So much . God will be there for the family . Sincerely Cousin: Vernell c.Boyd
Vernell c. Boyd
January 4, 2022
My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of my former co-worker and friend, Thomasina Snell. I have many fond memories of our time together at O-W. Praying for comfort and strength for you all at this time and in the days ahead.
Stephanie Johnson
January 4, 2022
My condolences to the Snell family.Mrs. Snell taught me in high school and we continue to keep in touch with each other.She was a wonderful person and loved the class of 1967 of Liberty County and we shared the same love for her. God´s Blessings upon the family. I will miss her dearly.
Delieth B. Wright
School
January 4, 2022
To the Snell family, I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of your wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. She was a beautiful woman who will be remembered by many, near and far. Where to begin.....I met Mrs. Snell fairly early in my teaching career (2006), and I attribute much of my passion and love for the OW family to her. She offered, freely and without hesitation, advice on so many aspects of my life throughout the years. Her advice was cherished, for I knew and believed that it was given without malice. Was it always what I wanted to hear, of course not, but it was always frank and honest. Mrs. Snell was a remarkable English teacher, and one of the greatest compliments I ever received was from her. She articulated to me, as only she could, "Harriett, you remind me so much of myself early on in my career." To be compared to such a strong, yet gentle, remarkable God-fearing woman melted my heart with pride. From that day forward, I knew that I would pour my all into ensuring all students excelled in English. I admired her strong will and her ability to speak her mind, never wavering when it didn´t reflect that of the popular or majority. Mama Snell, you will be missed by the Orangeburg Wilkinson Family, and your legacy will reside within us forever. Thank you for sharing so much with us.
Harriett Davis Alexander
Work
January 3, 2022
To the Snell Family, my sincere sympathy for such a lost. We lived in the same Bonneville Community and l so much enjoyed walking and stopping in for that joy chat. She was so wise and elegant in her ways. Big investor in educating children. She was a history maker in her love for teaching the best and with honor. My encouragement to the family and community.
DIANNE D PAUL
Friend
January 3, 2022
To Millie, Felder and Christian. You have my deepest condolences and sympathy on the passing of your dear mother. I admired your mother from our very first meeting 40 years ago when I entered Orangeburg Wilkinson High School. Although I did not have the privilege of being a direct student of hers, she was in the lives of many that were students then... we came to know her as Mama Snell, she embodied the consummate educator. She carefully molded and shaped many lives of those that she came in contact with. She was not only another mother, but a mentor. Please, know that her passing is felt by many of us who were close to her.... Many educators like myself are thankful to her for her consistent encouragement that she gave to us ..... sleep well dear lady... and a gracious lady she was indeed. William R. Davis, Jr. Educator Class of 1985 OWH
William R. Davis, Jr.
January 3, 2022
I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Mrs. Snell. Mrs. Snell was not only a teacher but a motivator. She provided tough love to inspire and develop one´s inner confidence. To the family, Mrs. Snell will be missed dearly but may she also Rest In Peace. Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Class of 2002
Leslie A. Johnson-Williams
January 3, 2022
Praying for the family. I met Mrs. Snell in 1979, at the Old OW, (formerly Clark Middle School). I also have worked with her the last 7 years at Orangeburg Wilkinson. She was the sweetest lady that I know. Praying for all of you.
Valerie B Allen
Work
January 3, 2022
I have fond memories of Mrs. Snell as my high school English teacher. I pray that you will be comforted by the one who gives life and helps us to say goodbye when he calls our love ones home.
Valerie Y. Williams
January 3, 2022
Condolences to the Snell family. Ms. Snell was my high school English teacher. She was so sweet and supportive. I had the pleasure of seeing her during my career and she was still the same compassionate person with that beautiful smile. Peace and comfort to the family.
Janet Felder Fields
School
January 3, 2022
Ms. Snell taught me in the late 60s at Liberty County High School in Midway, Ga. She was a GREAT teacher and even a BETTER person. The Snell family never missed an LCHS class reunion !!!! We loved her dearly. To the Snell family, Mr. Chris and the children, we mourn with you. But remember Earth has no sorrows that heaven can not heal . Love you guys. H C Baker (LCHS class of 67
H C (Kate) Baker
School
January 3, 2022
Condolences to the Snell family. In times like these I pray you will be comforted by the good memories with her. Continue to keep holding on to God's unchanging hands LCHS 1965
Chequita Williams
January 3, 2022
Im miss you so much I learn so much from you Mrs.Snell get your rest
Jaelyn Wannamaker
January 3, 2022
BEST TEACHER EVER!!!!!!!!!
Emanuel Busby
School
January 3, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Fairey Bell Walker
January 3, 2022
No one teacher has ever inspired me more, to be my best, than Ms. Thomasina Snell. God rest her soul
Gregory A. McCord
School
January 3, 2022
I WANT THANK MS SNELL FOR THE TIMES I DID ENTER FACE WITH HER AND THAT SHE WILL BE MISSED BY ME. TO THE FAMILY GOD HAS A PLAN AND Its A JUST ONE. SO, MAY GOD COMFORT YOU ALL AND KEEP YOU. 1SG
PETER AND PETRA JACKSON SR (1SG RET)
January 3, 2022
