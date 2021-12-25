Menu
Timothy Brown
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Timothy Brown

WAGENER -- Graveside services for Mr. Timothy Brown, 64, of 120 Washington Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 31, 2021, in the Mt. Olive AME Church cemetery, with the Rev. Malcolm Simpson, the pastor, officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the services and when visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of his mother, Ms. Sarah Brown, located at 7380 Five Chop Road, Santee, between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 25 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm really going to miss you my brother.wish you was here to listen to laugh and joke around just one more time.im really missing you and still not believing your gone bro
Roger Salley
Friend
December 31, 2021
SENDING MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO TO THE FAMILY JUST KNOW MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.THE PATRICIA BAILEY AND FAMILY
Patricia Bailey
Friend
December 30, 2021
Sorry for your lost .the family are in our prayers from Thello Shingle, Abraham, Guinyard, O'Cain, and Mary moore family
Thello and Mary Shingle and Moore. Family
Friend
December 29, 2021
Greetings from Atlanta, Ga Rest easy Uncle Tim, you will be missed greatly..
Crystal Bradshaw
December 28, 2021
Prayers sent to the Family.
Robert Brown
Family
December 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Doretha Brown
Family
December 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers for the Brown’s Family. Sam & Alice of Fort Washington, MD
Samuel Williams
Friend
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results