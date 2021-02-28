Menu
Tommy Levare Hoover
FUNERAL HOME
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC

Tommy Levare Hoover

NORTH AUGUSTA -- Tommy Levare Hoover, 68, of North Augusta, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Neeses Cemetery.

Mr. Hoover was born in Thomasville, Georgia, a son of Rudolph Hoover Jr. and the late Sue Miller Hoover. He was a veteran and worked for the VA for 38 years and two years at Believe Home Care Services. He was a great brother and wonderful uncle with many many friends.

Survivors include his father, Rudolph Hoover Jr.; a sister, Cindy H. Inabinet; brother, Gordon Keith Hoover; three nieces and a nephew.

He was predeceased by a brother, Terry Allen Hoover.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Neeses Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Take care!
Henry and Jackie Gleaton
March 1, 2021
Prayers of comfort for all who knew him. May his memories be a blessing.
Leslie Lauderdale
February 28, 2021
