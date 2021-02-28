Tommy Levare Hoover

NORTH AUGUSTA -- Tommy Levare Hoover, 68, of North Augusta, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Neeses Cemetery.

Mr. Hoover was born in Thomasville, Georgia, a son of Rudolph Hoover Jr. and the late Sue Miller Hoover. He was a veteran and worked for the VA for 38 years and two years at Believe Home Care Services. He was a great brother and wonderful uncle with many many friends.

Survivors include his father, Rudolph Hoover Jr.; a sister, Cindy H. Inabinet; brother, Gordon Keith Hoover; three nieces and a nephew.

He was predeceased by a brother, Terry Allen Hoover.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.