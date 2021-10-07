Tommy Edwin Strickland

SMOAKS -- Mr. Tommy Edwin Strickland, 70, of Smoaks, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. He was the husband of the late Deborah Black Strickland.

Born June 2, 1951, in Walterboro, he was the son of the late Edwin Willis "Wick" Strickland and Mary Helen Robertson Strickland. He graduated from Bells High School, class of 1969. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army before moving on to a position at the South Carolina Department of Transportation in Orangeburg. He then transferred to the SCDOT in Walterboro, taking on the position of resident maintenance engineer. He also served as a lieutenant for the Colleton County Sheriff's Department Reserves for many years.

Tommy was a social, active man in his church, Berea Advent Christian Church, and was well-loved by the community. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working on cars. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandson Keegan, who was the light of his life.

Surviving are his daughters, Katherine Bennett of Mattoon, Illinois, Denise Strickland of Columbia and Robin Strickland of Smoaks; grandchildren, Keegan Strickland and his wife Alissia, Alonzo Black, Emma Bennett and Stephen Bennett; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Libby Lyons and her husband, William, of Smoaks; and three nieces. He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Berea Advent Christian Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tommy's life.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions can be made in Tommy's memory to Soldiers' Angels, 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas 78218.

