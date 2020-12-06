Tonie Ballard Robinson

CORDOVA -- Tonie Ballard Robinson, 62, of Cordova passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5,2020.

A private family funeral service will be held.

Mr. Robinson was born on Oct. 16, 1958. He was the son of the late Thomas "Tommie" Fields and the late Mattie Robinson. He was a former employee of Orangeburg County and Stroman Electric. Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by a brother, Hydrick Huffman and a sister, Hazel Hughes Hancock.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Sanders Robinson of the home; daughter, Crystal Robinson of Orangeburg; son, Justin Robinson of Orangeburg; three grandchildren, Kaleihl McKenzie, Dakari Waring, Mattie Robinson; brothers, Thomas Robinson, Herman Robinson; sisters, Mary Ellis Robinson, Rosemary Gartman and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call the residence of Becky S. Robinson.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net