Tony Drawdy

ORANGEBURG -- Tony Drawdy, 65, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Terri Gillam Drawdy.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as his pallbearers are his nephews, Geremy Saitz, Tony Rich and Al Chavis. Also serving are family friends Travis Williams, Skip Anderson and Joey Williams.

Due to COVID, the family will not be receiving visitors at the home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Tony was born Oct. 2, 1955, in Bamberg, the youngest child of the late Pearl Braxton and Fred Rutledge Drawdy. He attended Bamberg public schools and graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. He also attended and graduated from Banker's School at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Tony was an employee of South State Bank for 40 years, serving in many positions. He was a member of the local Bluebird Theatre, where he enjoyed acting in and directing plays, and was a member of First Baptist Church, where he loved singing in the choir. He also worked as a volunteer with organizations such as March of Dimes and Relay For Life. Two of Tony's favorite things to do were play pool and watch his Gamecocks play football.

Tony is survived by his wife, Terri, and youngest daughter, Katie Drawdy (Constantine Wilkie) of the home; his son, Bradford Drawdy of Hampton; and his oldest daughter, Jennifer Moultrie of Orangeburg. He also is survived by his brothers, Larry and Martin Drawdy (Dianne); his sisters, Pearline Kennerly, Connie Rich and Anne Carter; his grandchildren, Sierra Nance, Kayla Busby, Bryce Drawdy and Braxton Drawdy; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Billy and A.Q. Drawdy; and his sisters, Margie Chavis, Shirley Harrison and Ruth Alice Poitevint.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially Mrs. Josephine, Mrs. Paula, Mrs. Genesis, Mrs. Debra and Mrs. Krista for their kindness and extraordinary care. Special thanks also goes to Kaysey Carter whose love and care for her Uncle Tony will always be greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, the Bluebird Theatre or the charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.