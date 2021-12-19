Menu
Travis Wendel Wright
ABOUT
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
997 Amelia St
Orangeburg, SC

Travis Wendel Wright

ORANGEBURG -- Brother Travis Wendel Wright, 49, of 2418 Hickory Drive, passed away Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m.. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle, 469 Landfill Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Brother Travis Wendel Wright was born on May 21, 1972, in Orangeburg, to the late Brother Leon Wright and Lady Sannie McMillan Wright. He is the second of three children born to this union. Travis departed this life the morning of Dec. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with an illness.

Travis received his education through elementary school at Felton Laboratory School on the campus of South Carolina State University. He then proceeded to receive the remainder of his education through the Orangeburg School District Five public school system in Orangeburg, South Carolina. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1990.

Travis attended Pilgrim Glorious Church of God and then joined the family church Beulah Refuge Tabernacle (Pastored by Bishop David A. Smith) upon its inception and was an active member.

Travis was baptized in Jesus' name in 2019 and in his final days he openly acknowledged Christ as his Lord and Savior. Brother Travis willingly heeded to the voice of God when he called him home to eternal glory.

Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Timothy and Elizabeth McMillan and James and Jessie A. Wright, his father, Leon Wright and sister, Monica Aiken Fields.

Travis leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Sannie M. Wright of the home; his brothers, Bryant Aiken of Orangeburg and Corey (Paula) Wright of Irmo; his sister, April (James Jr.) Jenkins of Alpharetta Georgia.; two nephews, James E. Jenkins III and Christian M. Jenkins; and a niece, Allison L. Jenkins. He also leaves to celebrate his memory an adopted godmother, Missionary Mother Lou Jean Rudd, three god-siblings, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and comrades from the music industry.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and all visitors must double mask before entering the sanctuary of the church. Please visit www.dashsfh.com to review a full listing of COVID protocols established by the family. Friends and family are also invited to submit online condolences and view the services which will be livestreamed, via the website. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in power with the ancestors my brother! Gone too soon. My condolences to the family.
Terry J. Frederick
Friend
January 1, 2022
To Trav wrights family This one is hard to swallow. There will never be another Trav Wright! I'm going to miss you homie. You will never be forgotten. And may the heavens get ready for the livest concert ever done by you. Thank you for your gift. Phillippia
Phillippia
December 28, 2021
As we mourn our beloved brother my prayers are that God will comfort our hearts with his peace always. I´m gonna miss you bro
Jon Roberts
Friend
December 28, 2021
Good Stress Company, PLLC
December 27, 2021
Sending all my love and support to the Wright Family. What a wonderful family you all are. My life will forever be impacted by the amazing friendship I had with Trav. He had the purest of hearts and the kindest of souls. He undoubtedly made his mark here on earth and he will be incredibly missed in the Atlanta music community. A master of the stage, we thank you Trav for all that you gave us. Every song, every note, every word of encouragement, every shower of kindness and love. You were a faithful servant of Christ and you magnified him everyday with how you lived your life and treated others. I couldn't be prouder of you..So now you fly my brother, soar high. Until I see you again my beloved friend. Love, Kat
Kat
December 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Wright Family. Travis was an amazing and wise person. He loved his family dearly. We had long conversations on many subjects and he was a wealth of knowledge especially when it came to the industry. Trav always had something encouraging to say. Travis Wright, you are loved and missed tremendously.
Jamie Kelley
Friend
December 26, 2021
To the Wright Family,thank you for sharing Trav with us! Always very kind with a gentle spirit, treating people with love and respect. Any time he hit the stage it was less about him and more about the power of music to encourage and uplift one another. He wanted you to have a good time and we did. His smile, genuine soul, and zeal for life will never be forgotten. May Trav´s light warm your hearts as he rests now in perfect peace.
Artia Lockett
December 26, 2021
Condolences to Mrs.Wright and the family of Travis . I only knew Travis for a short while but his easy personality makes me feel like I've known him for years . I will miss our phone conversations . Such a wonderful young man.
Debora Reid
Friend
December 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the Wright family during this difficult time. Travis, was the epitome of a ray of sunshine. The fond memories will forever live in each of our hearts. Job well done here on Earth, Travis. God, truly created a special gem. We will love and miss you immensely. Mary Jamison and Family
The Jamison Family
December 22, 2021
To my family. I've known Travis to be an exceptional young man. I thank God for the time is was loan to us. My great fond memories of him will long be remembered. Sannie ,April and Corey , Travis couldn't have had a finer supportive family. Love ,Sandra Bklyn NY
Sandra Jones
Family
December 21, 2021
Travis, you were always a ray of sunshine and an inspiration to us all, I thank God for allowing our paths to cross. You will forever be in my heart and I will always cherish our uplifting talks with each other about the goodness of our Lord. Rest in heaven bro. Love u..
Dj Lennell
December 21, 2021
I extend my prayers to the Wright family. Travis... It´s been a long time since we played football in your backyard and raced in the streets. Hickory Drive...Those were some of the best times of my life. Good times! I will miss you my brother. May the blessings of God bless you and your family. May his Grace shine upon you. GW OW Bruins `89
GW McDowell, II
December 20, 2021
Travis, a well mannered and handsome young man will be missed by the Caldwell's family. Our prayers are extended to the Wright family for God's strength as you endure these moments of grief. Shirley B., Todd M. & Timothy J. Caldwell
Shirley B. Caldwell
Friend
December 20, 2021
My true sympathy to Sannie and her family. Travis as l remembered sings so well and he placed his whole heart in it. He was always respectful to others and carried it with a smile. I reflect back on many back yard community football and basketball playing, which was such a laughter. We lost a joy, but God gained a super hero. Be encouraged family. Dianne D. Paul, Summerville
DIANNE D PAUL
Other
December 20, 2021
Condolences are extended to Sannie Wright and family on behalf of the Wilkinson High School Class of 1967.
Shirley B. Caldwell
December 20, 2021
Thank you so much Wright Family for sharing Trav with us!! Travs smile, compassion and friendship is branded in our hearts. He may not be present in body , but his spirit will always be with me. Rest Well my brother, I pray as you watch over me that I hear your voice saying Lon don´t do that, stay the course. Until we meet again ... Fly High my table jumping brother - Londee The Artist
Londee Thomas
Friend
December 20, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy from our family goes out to your family. Travis will truly be missed. I thank God that I had the opportunity to really know Travis and his God-given talents of music and jokes.
Dr. Gloria D. Winkler
School
December 20, 2021
Deepest Sympathy to the family! His golden voice will be missed
Carol Shabazz
December 20, 2021
