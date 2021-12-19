Travis Wendel Wright

ORANGEBURG -- Brother Travis Wendel Wright, 49, of 2418 Hickory Drive, passed away Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m.. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle, 469 Landfill Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Brother Travis Wendel Wright was born on May 21, 1972, in Orangeburg, to the late Brother Leon Wright and Lady Sannie McMillan Wright. He is the second of three children born to this union. Travis departed this life the morning of Dec. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with an illness.

Travis received his education through elementary school at Felton Laboratory School on the campus of South Carolina State University. He then proceeded to receive the remainder of his education through the Orangeburg School District Five public school system in Orangeburg, South Carolina. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1990.

Travis attended Pilgrim Glorious Church of God and then joined the family church Beulah Refuge Tabernacle (Pastored by Bishop David A. Smith) upon its inception and was an active member.

Travis was baptized in Jesus' name in 2019 and in his final days he openly acknowledged Christ as his Lord and Savior. Brother Travis willingly heeded to the voice of God when he called him home to eternal glory.

Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Timothy and Elizabeth McMillan and James and Jessie A. Wright, his father, Leon Wright and sister, Monica Aiken Fields.

Travis leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Sannie M. Wright of the home; his brothers, Bryant Aiken of Orangeburg and Corey (Paula) Wright of Irmo; his sister, April (James Jr.) Jenkins of Alpharetta Georgia.; two nephews, James E. Jenkins III and Christian M. Jenkins; and a niece, Allison L. Jenkins. He also leaves to celebrate his memory an adopted godmother, Missionary Mother Lou Jean Rudd, three god-siblings, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and comrades from the music industry.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and all visitors must double mask before entering the sanctuary of the church. Please visit www.dashsfh.com to review a full listing of COVID protocols established by the family. Friends and family are also invited to submit online condolences and view the services which will be livestreamed, via the website. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.