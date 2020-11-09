Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Tresa Murray Weber
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Tresa Murray Weber

ORANGEBURG -- Tresa Murray Weber, of Orangeburg, went to her heavenly home on Saturday Nov. 7th, 2020.

Tresa was born on June 29th, 1964, to Nancy Murray and the late Everette Murray.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy Murray (Ernie Ward) of Hampton; one daughter, Brandy Bessinger of Orangeburg; and one son, Ryan Bessinger of Orangeburg; and two grandchildren. Also a host of aunts, uncles and many loving cousins.

Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10th, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Ott Funeral home, with family receiving friends an hour before services. Burial will follow at Ott Cemetery in Branchville. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Society.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Ott Funeral Home
7305 Freedom Road P.O. Box 96, Branchville, SC 29432
Nov
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Ott Funeral Home
7305 Freedom Road P.O. Box 96, Branchville, SC 29432
Funeral services provided by:
Ott Funeral Home
