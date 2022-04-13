Troy Jamison

BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Troy Oneal Jamison, 55, of Blackville, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Blackville, with the Rev. Ken Frederick officiating; burial will follow in the Jamison Family Cemetery, Highway 3, Blackville.

The family will receive friends from one o'clock p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Leukemia Society, 2859 Paces Ferry Road, Overlook III Building 725, Atlanta, GA 30339. Troy passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.

Born in Barnwell County, he was a son of Jeanette Handberry Jamison and the late Brantley David Jamison. Troy was a graduate of Jefferson Davis Academy, was a member of Healing Springs Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church of Blackville. He was a self-employed farmer and cattleman for Troy Jamison Farms. In 2017, Troy and Sarah were given the Young Farmer of the Year Award for their farming and conservation achievements. He loved hunting, trapping, fishing and he loved to work along with his sons on the farm. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, mother, brother and sister, and they will miss him deeply. Troy was an avid Clemson fan.

In addition to his mother, Jeanette Jamison, survivors include his loving wife of 28 years Sarah Rosier Jamison; sons Bradley Oneal Jamison (Cheyenne) of Ulmer and Trenton Ray Jamison of Blackville; a sister, Theresa J. (Curtis) Dowling of Columbia; a brother, Michael "Mike" (Mary Anne) Jamison of Blackville; grandchildren Allee Nicole Jamison and Brantley Oneal Jamison; mother-in-law Lisa Dixon Rosier; sisters-in-law Ashley (Mike) Chavis and Jasmine (Brandon) Mizzel; a brother-in-law, Ronnie (Kayla) Rosier; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

