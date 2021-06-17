Menu
Ty Anthoy McFadden
FUNERAL HOME
Ling Funeral Home
5580 Memorial Blvd
Saint George, SC

Ty Anthony McFadden

ORANGEBURG -- Ty Anthony McFadden, 16, of 718 Mel Court, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Hartsville.

Graveside services for Mr. McFadden will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman, with the Rev. Keith Void officiating.

Viewing will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Ling Funeral Home, 5580 Memorial Blvd., St. George (843-563-3589). Friends may call at the home of his mother, Ms. Shamika Yvette Mack, 718 Mel Court, or Ling Funeral Home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Viewing
2:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ling Funeral Home
5580 Memorial Blvd, Saint George, SC
Jun
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
Bowman, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will truly be missed.Rest in peace .
Patricia Parker Smith
Friend
June 20, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the McFadden and Mack family during this time of bereavement.
Rhonda Harley
Family
June 18, 2021
To the family,ya'll have my condolences and Chuncky,you will be missed.
Una M Jackson
Family
June 18, 2021
We will always celebrate our birthday together. SIP Angel you will be missed
Linda Keitt Johnson
Family
June 17, 2021
