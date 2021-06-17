Ty Anthony McFadden

ORANGEBURG -- Ty Anthony McFadden, 16, of 718 Mel Court, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Hartsville.

Graveside services for Mr. McFadden will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman, with the Rev. Keith Void officiating.

Viewing will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Ling Funeral Home, 5580 Memorial Blvd., St. George (843-563-3589). Friends may call at the home of his mother, Ms. Shamika Yvette Mack, 718 Mel Court, or Ling Funeral Home.