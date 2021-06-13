Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ty'Queyveon Badger
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave
Blackville, SC

Ty'Queyveon Badger

BARNWELL – The funeral for Mr. Ty'Queyveon Badger, 19, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Friends may call at the residence of Rena Hammonds, 36 Briarcliff Road, Barnwell.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dash’s Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave, Blackville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending Prayers and Love...
Dr. Brenda C. Hughes
School
June 16, 2021
My Love and prayers to the family. I knew Tj ever since he was a little boy he spent plenty of times at my house with his brothers and my son.He always had a smile on his face and he was a very respectful.I watched him grow up over the years.I just recently saw him in the store down town and as always he spoke too me We Love and miss you Tj. Angelia Williams and Family.
Angelia Williams and family
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results