Tyler Demond Benjamin

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Tyler Demond Benjamin, 14, of 3104 Tee Vee Road, Santee, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Dantzler Cemetery, 104 Old Place Court, Santee. The Rev. Mary Ann Keitt and the Rev. Lonnie Robinson are officiating.

Mr. Benjamin passed away Monday, Oct. 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.