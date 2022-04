Vantresse L. McMillan

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. -- Graveside services for Mr. Vantresse L. McMillan, 54, of Fort Washington, Maryland, formerly of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. James Cemetery in St. George with Brother Rickie Jenkins officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.