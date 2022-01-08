Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vernell Green Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Vernell Green Thompson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Vernell Green Thompson,72, of Orangeburg, will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Thompson passed away Friday, Jan. 7, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her sister, Ms. Shirley Green, at 917-836-5785 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
I am so very sorry to hear of Ms. Vernell"s passing. I will be praying for her family!!
Crystal Weeks
Work
January 15, 2022
Sorry to hear of your loss. VerNell was a jewel. She was the first beautician that did my hair when I moved here from Philadelphia.
Hattie Williams
January 15, 2022
Sending my sincere condolences to the family of the late Mrs Vernel my prayers are with you and I pray strength and peace into your lives She will forever be miss by alot of People who knew and love her from Patricia Bailey and family
Patricia Bailey
Friend
January 14, 2022
RIP Vernell, the last time I saw you we talked and of course you had me laughing. Our family will miss you. Patsy Green-Anderson & family
Patsy Green-Anderson
Family
January 14, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Cousin Vernell.She really was a sweet and wonderful person.A great person to just sit down and talk with.You truly will be miss.
Gracie Whetstone-Franklin
Family
January 14, 2022
I´m sorry for your loss praying for the family for healing and strength
Audrey Stevenson & Family
Friend
January 14, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patricia Miller
January 13, 2022
My Heartfelt Condolences To The Family May She Rest In Peace
Shirley Davis Thomas
Friend
January 12, 2022
My Condolences to vernell Thompson family
Barbara Williams
Friend
January 12, 2022
Sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one. You have my condolences and prayers. God be with you as you go through the days ahead.
Rev. Eva W. Summers
School
January 12, 2022
I will truly miss talking Ms.Vernell,she was so kind and sweet. May GOD continue to bless her family during this difficult time.Driving down Park St. won´t be the same It was definitely my pleasure to have meet you.
Rene´e Davis
Friend
January 11, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this trying time. Keep your faith, keep looking up and remember the good times you and Vernell had together.
Mr. and Mrs. Willie Amaker
Friend
January 9, 2022
The Wilkinson High School Class of 1967 extends condolences to the family of our dear classmate, Vernell. The chain has been broken but the memories will remain within our hearts. We say to Shirley and family members, be strong as you let God strengthens you.
Shirley B. Caldwell
School
January 9, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your loved one, Vernelle. Surely will be missed by family and friends. The effectual, fervent prayers of the righteous availeth much. Praying for comfort for you, Shirley, and your family.
Reverend Joyce Colter
January 9, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Sammie Mae Thompson
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results