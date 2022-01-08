Vernell Green Thompson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Vernell Green Thompson,72, of Orangeburg, will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Thompson passed away Friday, Jan. 7, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her sister, Ms. Shirley Green, at 917-836-5785 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

