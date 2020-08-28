Veronica N. Mickell

ST. MATTHEWS -- Services for Miss Veronica N. Mickell will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, on the grounds of First Baptist Church, Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home, to include all COVID-19 precautions such as masks, social distancing and no congregating within the facility.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.