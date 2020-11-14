Menu
Vincent Louis

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Vincent Louis, 59, of 1170 Douglas Macarthur St., Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Veda Louis, 1170 Douglas Macarthur St., Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-937-0680, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 14, 2020.
