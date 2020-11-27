Viola Estuna Holmes Richardson

EUTAWVILLE -- Mother Viola Estuna Holmes Richardson, 98, of Eutawville, transitioned to Heaven on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Public viewing for Mother Richardson will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill. Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 329 Sandpoint St., Eutawville.

Mother Richardson will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

