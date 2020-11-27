Menu
Viola Estuna Holmes Richardson
DIED
November 20, 2020

Viola Estuna Holmes Richardson

EUTAWVILLE -- Mother Viola Estuna Holmes Richardson, 98, of Eutawville, transitioned to Heaven on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Public viewing for Mother Richardson will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill. Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 329 Sandpoint St., Eutawville.

Mother Richardson will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

May the work WE do speak for us!


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
8827 State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059
Nov
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Walnut Grove Cemetery
329 Sandpoint St, Eutawville, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
