Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Hungerpeler Hair
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Virginia Hungerpeler Hair

ST. MATTHEWS -- Virginia Hungerpeler Hair, 88, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was the wife of the late John Burts Hair.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday June 25, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Mrs. Virginia was born in St. Matthews to the late Lilly and Robert Hungerpeler. She was a retired branch manager with the St. Matthews SCDMV and a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Teresa Hair, Sheila Dukes, Dodi Rucker (Ricky), Terry Hair and Jerry Hair; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joanne Gustine (Robert). In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Virginia was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Hungerpeler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAZZ of Orangeburg, 923 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; Gospel of God Ministries, c/o Tommy Waltz, [email protected] or 866-672-7302; or a church of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gethsemane Baptist Church
SC
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gethsemane Baptist Church
655 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Steve and Lynn Stout
Friend
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results