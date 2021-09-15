Virginia Jackson

ORANGEBURG -- Virginia Jackson, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

The family will have a private memorial in the family cemetery at a later date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC 29115.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Hutto and Nellie Davis Hutto and was married to James David Jackson. She was a member of Victory Hill Church of God in Cordova and was a former Sunday school teacher and served in the WMU at Unity Baptist Church. Virginia worked for many years and retired as a seamstress. She was a loving Mama who enjoyed working in the yard and tending to her flowers. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her and we will see her again.

Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 64 years, James David Jackson; her daughter Diane and her husband, Steve Boyleston, of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Brian (Marcee) Boyleston and their son Hunter, Kevin (Giao) Boyleston, Chris (Audrey) Boyleston and Tonya Jackson and her children, Rion Jackson, Alita Jackson and Wednesday Harrison; her brother, Richard "Shot" (Pat) Hutto; a number of nieces and nephews; and her previous daughter-in-law, Rose Alice Driggers; and the extended Chavis family.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Edward Jackson.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.