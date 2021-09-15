Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Folk Funeral Home
17536 Heritage Hwy.
Denmark, SC

Virginia Jackson

ORANGEBURG -- Virginia Jackson, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

The family will have a private memorial in the family cemetery at a later date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC 29115.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Hutto and Nellie Davis Hutto and was married to James David Jackson. She was a member of Victory Hill Church of God in Cordova and was a former Sunday school teacher and served in the WMU at Unity Baptist Church. Virginia worked for many years and retired as a seamstress. She was a loving Mama who enjoyed working in the yard and tending to her flowers. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her and we will see her again.

Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 64 years, James David Jackson; her daughter Diane and her husband, Steve Boyleston, of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Brian (Marcee) Boyleston and their son Hunter, Kevin (Giao) Boyleston, Chris (Audrey) Boyleston and Tonya Jackson and her children, Rion Jackson, Alita Jackson and Wednesday Harrison; her brother, Richard "Shot" (Pat) Hutto; a number of nieces and nephews; and her previous daughter-in-law, Rose Alice Driggers; and the extended Chavis family.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Edward Jackson.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Folk Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Folk Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.