Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Haynes McKelvey
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 16 2022
1:30p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
Send Flowers

Virginia Haynes McKelvey

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Virginia Haynes McKelvey, 81, of 982 Kearse St., Orangeburg, will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson is officiating.

Ms. McKelvey passed away on Sunday, April 10, at her residence.

There will be no visitation. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Friends may call at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Viewing
1:30p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Apr
16
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.