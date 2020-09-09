Virginia Spires Lott

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Virginia Spires Lott, 99, wife of the late Harvey Lee Lott, entered into rest Sept. 8, 2020, at her residence after a period of declining health. She was a daughter of the late Mayfield Spires and Agnes Sharp Spires.

Mrs. Lott was a member of Bamberg First Church of the Nazarene and was retired from Roc-lon Textile Mill after many years of service.

She is survived by four sons, Clarence Lott (Brenda), Larry Lott, Tim Lott (Carole) and Craig Lott (Christine); three daughters, Janie Sandifer (Willard), Judy Bryant (Charles) and Debbie Brown( Paul). Additional survivors are 15 grandchildren, Angie Lott, Melanie Smith, Chris Lott, Christie Sherry, Tommy Lott, B.J. Priester, Sarah Temple, Farah Lott, Dean Sandifer, Duane Sandifer, Lisa Goolsby, Dan Goolsby, Mindi Goolsby, Timmy Brown and Kayla Brown and 32 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rose Collins, and a brother, Jessie Bell. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Paula Goolsby.

Mrs. Lott was a beloved mother whose life reflected her unwavering faith in God, always welcomed others into her home. Her beauty, grace and love of live were evident to all who knew her. Her sense of humor and depth of wisdom will never be forgotten. She treasured every moment with her family. Though we weep at the loss of her earthly presence, we rejoice in knowing that she is with the Lord.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Bamberg Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Kevin Sprague officiating. Interment will follow in the South End Cemetery, Bamberg. The family will receive friends in the cemetery following the service.

Cooner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 287 McGee St., Bamberg (803-245-2828).