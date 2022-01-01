Menu
Walter Amaker
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Walter Amaker

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Walter Amaker, 96, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, formerly of 147 Diamondhead Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Kenneth Carter is officiating.

Mr. Amaker passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Mrs. Annette Jones at 803-387-8762 between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 1 to Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Annette, the Wilkinson High School Class of 1967 extends our deepest condolences to you during these moments of grief. Weeping may endure for a night but joy does come in the morning. Be blessed and encouraged by God's words that He will always be your Shepherd. Wait on the Lord and be or good courage and He shall strengthen thine heart.
Shirley B. Caldwell
January 8, 2022
My condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis
Friend
January 3, 2022
My condolences to the family of Mr. Walter Amaker.
Helen. Jenkins
Friend
January 1, 2022
