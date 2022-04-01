Menu
Walter Evert Bryant
FUNERAL HOME
Wright's Funeral Home
1164 Hagood St
Denmark, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wright's Funeral Home
Walter Evert Bryant

DENMARK -- Mr. Walter Evert Bryant, 73, of 260 Sassafras Road, Denmark, passed on Friday, March 25, 2022, at PruittHealth in Bamberg.

A walk-thru visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

Funeral services for Mr. Bryant are scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022, at noon at the Honey Ford Baptist Church, 982 Honey Ford Road, Denmark.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus guidance will be observed and masks are required.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 1, 2022.
