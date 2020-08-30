Walter David Durr Jr.

CAMERON -- Walter David Durr Jr., 64, of Cameron, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Walter was the husband of Pamela Fickling Durr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Donaldson officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Alan Mehrzad, Heber Rast, Dwight C. (Chip) Summers Jr., Will Frierson, Preston Sanders, and Donnie Way. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors WILL be required to wear a mask.

Walter was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Walter David Durr Sr. and Peggy Sauls Durr. He received an engineering degree from the University of South Carolina, and was an engineer with Parsons Engineering and Jacobs Engineering. He enjoyed traveling internationally during his engineering career. Walter was an accomplished musician and music producer, and owned and operated Co-Creations Recording Studio. He also had a passion for teaching young people how to play the guitar, and many of his students are accomplished musicians now. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Walter enjoyed his family and friends, and fishing in his little jon boat with his wife, and his loving companion, his favorite dog Ella Bella.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela Fickling Durr; his mother, Peggy Sauls Durr; stepsons, Sheldon Fickling (Haley) and Kenneth Beau Mercer (Deanne); stepdaughter, Carmen Fickling; brother, Russell L. Durr (Debbie); three grandchildren, Elyssia Martinez, Kaitlin Fickling, and Anne Fickling; nephew, Justin Durr (Claire); niece, Rene' Hamer (Drew); mother-in-law, Bonnie Connelly; a very special uncle, Herman Durr (Francis); and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Hazel Strakey.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.